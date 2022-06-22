NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A multiple vehicle crash has closed the right lanes eastbound and westbound I-40 from mile marker 114 to 117, near Laguna Pueblo about 31 miles east of Grants to NMRoads. The crash was first reported Wednesday morning at 6:28 a.m.
Drivers should expect heavy delays and are encouraged to seek an alternate route. No other information is available about the crash. KRQE News 13 will provide updates on the crash and closure when they are available.