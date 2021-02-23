Crash closes I-25 south of Truth or Consequences

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that a crash has closed I-25 north and southbound from milepost 51 Garfield to milepost 59 Caballo Lake south of Truth or Consequences on Tuesday afternoon. Traffic is currently being diverted onto State Road 187.

NMSP reports no injuries have been reported. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternative route at this time as major delays are expected.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.