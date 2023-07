TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash has closed a part of Interstate 40. New Mexico Department of Transportation showed the closure on their NMroads map.

The closure was reported on the map around 1:04 p.m. It shows the closure taking place on eastbound I-40 near mile marker 232. This location is about 14 miles east of Clines Corner.

Authorities are on the scene, the map stated.