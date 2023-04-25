NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – County Road 245 in La Plata County is set to be closed starting May 1 for construction. The road will be closed around one-tenth of a mile south of the intersection with County Road 240.

The closure will be in place while crews work to replace the bridge deck in that area. The road closure is expected to last around three weeks, with expected completion on May 19.

Planned detours for the construction are on County Roads 240, 502, and 501. There will be signs near the construction area to inform drivers of the closure.