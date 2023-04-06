(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the best commutes in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the shortest average travel time to work, with ties broken by lowest percent of residents that commute over 60 minutes, and any further ties broken by lowest percent of residents that work outside the county of residence.

#33. Mora County

– Mean travel time to work: 59.5

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 39.5%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 65.3%

#32. Torrance County

– Mean travel time to work: 37.4

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 22.7%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 58.7%

#31. Rio Arriba County

– Mean travel time to work: 29.3

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.8%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 46.0%

#30. Valencia County

– Mean travel time to work: 29.0

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.4%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 41.4%

#29. Sandoval County

– Mean travel time to work: 28.3

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.7%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 49.6%

#28. Harding County

– Mean travel time to work: 25.6

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 16.1%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 33.8%

#27. McKinley County

– Mean travel time to work: 24.1

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.6%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 5.0%

#26. San Juan County

– Mean travel time to work: 23.8

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.1%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 2.2%

#25. Lea County

– Mean travel time to work: 23.7

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.4%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 2.1%

#24. Hidalgo County

– Mean travel time to work: 23.3

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 11.3%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 8.6%

#23. Cibola County

– Mean travel time to work: 23.3

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.5%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 16.5%

#22. Santa Fe County

– Mean travel time to work: 23.1

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.8%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 14.2%

#21. Doña Ana County

– Mean travel time to work: 22.7

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.5%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 2.7%

#20. Union County

– Mean travel time to work: 22.7

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.7%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 0.3%

#19. Bernalillo County

– Mean travel time to work: 22.7

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.4%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 5.9%

#18. Otero County

– Mean travel time to work: 21.4

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.2%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 6.4%

#17. San Miguel County

– Mean travel time to work: 20.9

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.9%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 18.7%

#16. Eddy County

– Mean travel time to work: 20.9

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.4%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 3.1%

#15. Taos County

– Mean travel time to work: 20.7

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.9%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 9.6%

#14. Catron County

– Mean travel time to work: 20.1

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.6%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 9.9%

#13. Luna County

– Mean travel time to work: 19.9

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.7%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 7.3%

#12. Colfax County

– Mean travel time to work: 19.7

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.9%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 5.3%

#11. Grant County

– Mean travel time to work: 19.6

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.4%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 3.3%

#10. Guadalupe County

– Mean travel time to work: 19.3

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.4%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 9.6%

#9. Lincoln County

– Mean travel time to work: 18.4

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.0%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 5.0%

#8. Socorro County

– Mean travel time to work: 18.3

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.2%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 12.5%

#7. Chaves County

– Mean travel time to work: 17.8

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.8%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 9.6%

#6. Roosevelt County

– Mean travel time to work: 17.0

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 3.2%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 27.4%

#5. Sierra County

– Mean travel time to work: 16.4

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.9%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 4.8%

#4. Curry County

– Mean travel time to work: 16.4

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 2.7%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 5.3%

#3. Los Alamos County

– Mean travel time to work: 15.9

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 0.8%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 3.6%

#2. Quay County

– Mean travel time to work: 15.2

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.1%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 11.8%

#1. De Baca County

– Mean travel time to work: 11.7

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.0%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 6.8%