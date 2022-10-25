ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is alerting motorists of a road construction project on I-40 between 98th Street and Coors Blvd. The road construction will take place on October 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to NMRoads, motorists traveling on eastbound lanes of I-40 will be affected by this work. Eastbound I-40 will be down to one lane from 98ths Street to Coors Blvd. The 98th Street eastbound on-ramp and loop on-ramp, Unser Blvd. eastbound off-ramp, and Unser Blvd. eastbound on-ramp and loop on-ramp will be closed.

The closures are required to complete the final stage of the $19.5M project. However, all work is weather-permitted and dates are subject to change. Visit http://nmroads.com or call 511 for the latest project updates.