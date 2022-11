NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Coors is closed in both directions at Ervien Ln. between Blake and Arenal. BCSO says the closure is due to a crash in the area. PNM also has crews on scene to help with a downed power line in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternate routes. No other information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.