Continuous Flow Interchange opens in Bernalillo

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – The first-of-its-kind intersection in New Mexico was expected to open on Wednesday, Nov. 10 looking to end years of headaches for drivers. However, so far, it isn’t going as smoothly as the state planned.

Right now, traffic at US 550 and NM 528 in Bernalillo is backed up for miles. Construction there has been in the works since 2017 as crews have been adding lanes, sidewalks, storm drains, and more.

Officials say the new Continuous Flow Intersection will add traffic signals a little farther back. At a green light, cars can safely cross on-coming traffic which will be stopped by a red light, and navigate into a new lane on the far left side of the road.

Right turning cars, don’t have to stop at the intersection and flow into traffic. However, more than an hour after it was supposed to open officials were still doing re-striping, locking down traffic.