LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Workers are improving the intersection of New Mexico State Road 4 and East Jemez Road near Los Alamos. Construction will impact traffic.

Traffic on NM 4 will be moved to the west of the roadway and will be one lane in each direction. Northbound and southbound NM 4 traffic will be allowed to turn onto E. Jemez Road heading west. Traffic coming from E. Jemez Road will be able to turn onto NM 4 to go either north or south.

The speed limit is lower while the interchange is under construction. The project is set to be complete in late 2023 or in spring of 2024.