NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation announced an update to the Canyon Ranch Road Bridge rehabilitation project. NMDOT says there will be lane closures on I-25, September 21 and 22 while crews work under the bridge, which sits over I-25 near Santa Fe.

I-25 will be closed in both directions from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the construction days. NMDOT says all traffic will be diverted onto the east frontage road at the La Cienga Interchange and the Waldo Canyon interchange.