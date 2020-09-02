Construction to restrict Los Lunas Main Street Bridge crossing over Rio Grande

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation reports that crews will restrict NM 6 (Main Street Bridge) crossing the Rio Grande to one lane in each direction starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, through 5:30 a.m. on Friday, September 4. The lane restrictions will be in place so crews can add new utilities across NM 6.

The construction on the project to replace the Main Street Bridge crossing the Rio Grande began in November 2019 and is expected to continue through the spring of 2021. FNF is the contractor for the project and regular work hours are scheduled Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. however, the contractor may work evenings or on weekends as needed.

NMDOT states that in addition to bridge replacement, the project will also include utility improvements, ADA ramps, and erosion control for the area. All construction is weather permitting and NMDOT reports it is subject to change without notice.

