ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction will be causing various lane, ramp, and shoulder restrictions on the Big-I. The New Mexico Department of Transportation states that work is being performed for interstate maintenance through July 1 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The construction will take place on I-25 northbound and southbound from milepost 225 to milepost 227 in addition to I-40 milepost 158 to milepost 160. Delays are anticipated.