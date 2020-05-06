Construction starts on Fourth Street from I-40 to Montano

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With traffic light due to the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Albuquerque will start construction on Fourth Street from I-40 to Montano.

The $1.1 million project will include road surface improvements and new striping. The rehabilitation starts on Wednesday, May 6 and stripping will be completed by the end of May.

“We are moving quickly to improve our roadways while most folks are staying home to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Tim Keller in a news release. “This section of 4th street in the valley is heavily traveled and dotted with local businesses. A new road surface and new striping will help people get to these local businesses when they can—and support the construction industry to speed our economic recovery.”

Fourth Street NW between Montano Road NW and I-40 sees over 20,000 vehicles a day.

“Our street maintenance team is taking advantage of less traffic on the roadways to keep our City moving,” said DMD Director Pat Montoya in a news release. “Fourth Street NW will be brand new in about a month’s time, making this stretch easier to navigate for cars, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.”

The project will close various lanes starting Wednesday, May 6. The roadway striping will happen at night. For information on road projects and lane closures on every major roadway in Albuquerque visit https://www.cabq.gov/municipaldevelopment/maps/traffic-report