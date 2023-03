ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Westbound Central at 47th Street will be closed starting Sunday, April 3 through the end of the week. Crews will be working on the road from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

During construction, vehicles will be diverted through the ART bust lane. This is the first phase of the construction project, more road closures are planned as the project advances.