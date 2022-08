SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Monday, August 8, the City of Santa Fe will begin repaving on Cerrillos Rd. between Camino Carlos Rey and Cielo Court. The city says work hours on the road will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city says the project will take about a month to complete. Some lanes will be closed during construction. Drivers should expect delays when traveling through these areas.