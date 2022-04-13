NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Road construction on I-40 near Laguna will continue starting April 18, according to a release. The construction will take place from mile marker 111 to mile marker 117.
Between April 18 and April 30 construction will take place on weekdays from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Westbound traffic will be down to one lane during construction hours.
Daytime construction will start during the first week of May and people can expect new traffic patterns and single lane closures during the remainder of the project. Construction on the road is expected to be completed in the spring. For more information and the latest updates visit nmroads.com