ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A stretch of Central on the west side is causing major headaches after recent construction started.

“It’s been really packed, so we just try to like avoid the street as much as possible. We just kind of go around, you know,” Melanie Castillo, a driver said.

“It’s very hard to drive up and down Central. I try to avoid it; I don’t even come to these plazas really anymore either because of the construction,” Seneca Grado, a driver said.

Both westbound lanes of Central between 47th and Yucca are shut down, moving vehicles into the bus lane, as crews replace water lines. The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority said it will take about a month.

“We’re hoping it’s only a month, but will see, will see how the city handles this.” Carlos Huitron, the Manager of Taco Bus on Central near 47th, said although construction just started Monday, the business has already slowed down. “Now, our deliveries are behind; drivers don’t want to come in this area anymore.”

Huitron has seen his fair share of crashes, in a few short days. Albuquerque Police said they have responded to four crashes along the stretch since Monday, one with injuries.

Taco Bus isn’t the only one feeling the effects of the construction. “The traffic right now is killing me. It’s really doing a bad hurt on my business here,” Jesus Reza, with Advance Auto Parts said.