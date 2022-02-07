ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Commuters can expect delays for the next few months. Construction is about to begin on a heavily traveled stretch of I-40. The New Mexico Department of Transportation is planning on completely redoing the stretch of I-40 between Coors and 98th Street Monday, Feb. 7. Drivers need to be prepared for delayed travel times.

The $19.5 million project is set to begin Monday. NMDOT plans to completely redo the road from the ground up. With potholes and rough driving conditions, this stretch of I-40 is in need of some attention.

The project will take place in phases. During phase one, they will be focusing on replacing the east-bound lanes. Phase two will focus on replacing the west-bound lanes.

People should expect various lane closures and they say on and off-ramp closures can also be expected throughout the project. NMDOT says construction will take place Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For lane and ramp closures, NMDOT says they will have daily updates on their website. The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022.