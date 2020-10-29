Construction continues on Unser in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Commuters along Unser Boulevard in Rio Rancho could see longer travel times. Construction crews started more work to rehabilitate Unser from Abrazo Road to Southern.
The work is scheduled to continue until the end of November. The city says the road will not be completely shud won but drivers should expect some lane closures and slow traffic in the area.
