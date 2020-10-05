Construction begins on Central Ave. between Oak and Spruce Street

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, Central Ave. between Oak Street and Spruce Street will be closed due to construction. Crews will be doing work on the pedestrian bridge between Presbyterian Hospital and the Marriott Springhill Suites.

If your commute takes you in that area, or if you need to visit the hospital, you’re asked to use Lead or Coal as alternate routes. The construction is scheduled to end on Friday.

Latest News: