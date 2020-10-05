Construction begins on Central Ave. between Oak and Spruce Street

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, Central Ave. between Oak Street and Spruce Street will be closed due to construction. Crews will be doing work on the pedestrian bridge between Presbyterian Hospital and the Marriott Springhill Suites.

If your commute takes you in that area, or if you need to visit the hospital, you’re asked to use Lead or Coal as alternate routes. The construction is scheduled to end on Friday.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss