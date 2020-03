SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction is expected to begin on a busy stretch of I-25 in Santa Fe on Monday.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation plans to update the northbound and southbound lanes of I-25 between the La Bajada rest stop to the Cerrillos Road exit through November. State transportation officials say all lanes will reopen for the morning rush hour from 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and the evening rush hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.