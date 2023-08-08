ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several closures have been implemented after heavy rain in the metro. Parts of the concrete in the city have been damaged as well.

According to the Municipal Development Department of Albuquerque, the San Pedro bridge over I-40 closed down after heavy rains caused the concrete to “impact” bridge support. Inspectors will survey the bridge for damage, but it must be done after the water recedes.

Lanes on I-40, eastbound and westbound, between San Mateo and Louisiana are closed for emergency repairs and precautions.

Two left lanes on eastbound I-40 are closed. Additionally, one left lane on westbound I-40 is closed.

Photo provided by NMDOT

Photo provided by NMDOT



“We prioritize the safety of our residents and visitors, and as such, we are taking proactive measures to address the challenges posed by the recent inclement weather. The lane closures are a precautionary step that allows our skilled maintenance crews to conduct emergency repairs and mitigate any potential hazards,” said New Mexico Department of Transportation Department Secretary Ricky Serna

Officials know the closures will remain through August 9, but there’s no definite date for when they will reopen.