ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The stretch of I-40 that winds through the East Mountains outside of Albuquerque has had its share of construction complaints, but the track between Carnuel and Sedillo now has people grumbling for a different reason. KRQE News 13 took to the road to find out what has created an unbearable noise problem for those nearby.
“I have probably received hundreds of emails, texts, phone calls, and it’s all over on Nextdoor, that’s where it’s been very popular, and people are very upset,” says Representative Stefani Lord (R-Sandia Park), who represents the area. The public, it seems, is ready to grumble over the rumble strips on I-40 between the Carnuel and Sedillo exits.
“If you’re on any other freeway in New Mexico, there’s the yellow line on the freeway and then, on the outside, is a dip in the rumble strips to tell you you’ve gone off the road,” Lord explains. “These are on the inside of the freeway, so the yellow line is over here on this side, and then, these rumble strips are in the freeway, so you don’t expect it! It’s very jarring because you hit it, and you’re like, ‘woah!’ and I’ve seen people overcorrect all the time.”
The rumbling on this road is even causing people who live nearby to seek relief. “Not only is it kind of frightening if you ride into that, it pulls you off to the side of the road, but also it makes a tremendous amount of noise,” Lord says.
Lord says her constituents tell her that they never get a break from the noise. “The people that I represent are very upset about this, and it is a huge problem. And it’s not just a few people, it’s people who live next to I-40, it’s people as far away as Cedar Crest, and, as we hear a truck going by right now, imagine hearing that 24 hours a day,” Lord says.
The state representative says, aside from noise complaints, there are also safety concerns. “What I’m hearing from truck drivers is that they’re hitting it constantly, they’re making a lot of noise, and it also pulls them off to the side. It’s pulling cars off to the side,” Lord says.
Lord has been in contact with the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s Ricky Serna to try to get the rumble strips looked at. She says he told her there would be a study done.
“People were not happy. It’s going to be a study to look at the sound; people don’t want to wait another six months for this,” Lord says, “I think if they came out and did this study, they’re going to find, ‘yes it’s very loud and we need to fix it,’ so they might as well just go ahead and move ahead and fix those rumble strips on there.”
NMDOT Cabinet Secretary Ricky Serna sent KRQE News 13 a statement about the stretch, reading as follows:
As part of a recently completed construction project, the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) utilized a distinctive approach for the rumbele strip on 1-40 in the Tijeras Canyon. The approach was a rumble stripe that is closer to the edge line stripe, a technique geared toward improving road safety in that corridor – in particular, addressing lane departure incidents. The stripe also reduces maintenance requirements that stem from ongoing snow removal. It does meet federal guidelines for safety. The alternative rumble stripe method is where the rumble strip is placed at the same location as the edge line stripe. This innovative approach offers several advantages that contribute to enhanced road safety, especially during adverse weather conditions. The unique shape of the milled rumble strip assists in making the edge line more discernible, thereby promoting safer driving conditions. We have heard concerns specific to the loud noise of the rumble stripe, especially when semi-trucks make contact with the stripe. Given the unique shape and closer proximity to the edge line stripe, drivers have less room for error, and while the rumble stripes are working efficiently to improve roadway safety and driver alertness, they are causing additional disruption in the local community. After consulting with NMDOT staff and members of the project team, six months will be utilized to evaluate the use of the rumple stripe. During this time, as drivers familiarize themselves with the roadway, there is a natural reduction in rumble stripe use, therefore reducing noise while also evaluating the effectiveness of the rumble stripe. With use and weather, the materials will soften and further reduce the noise. We are going to add a white stripe on the inside of the current rumble stripe. Adding a white stripe will better notify drivers that they are leaving the lane before hitting the rumble stripes. Adequate temperatures will need to be reached to add the white stripe, this could occur in the Spring. We believe this solution is feasible and should address the concerns of the community. If the issue persists, we will evaluate what additional measures can take place. We continue to ask area residents for their understanding as we continue our efforts to enhance the transportation infrastructure in the Tijeras Canyon area. The implementation of the rumble stripe is part of a commitment to improve safety and efficiency while minimizing the impact on residents and the environment. Rumble strips are a systemic treatment that NMDOT has used for several decades to counter roadway departure crashes. Their effectiveness is well documented. Rumble stripes have the added benefit of increasing the striping visibility due to the indentation in the pavement (the rumble strip) that the stripe is placed upon.Ricky Serna, Cabinet Secretary, NMDOT