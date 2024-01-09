ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The stretch of I-40 that winds through the East Mountains outside of Albuquerque has had its share of construction complaints, but the track between Carnuel and Sedillo now has people grumbling for a different reason. KRQE News 13 took to the road to find out what has created an unbearable noise problem for those nearby.

“I have probably received hundreds of emails, texts, phone calls, and it’s all over on Nextdoor, that’s where it’s been very popular, and people are very upset,” says Representative Stefani Lord (R-Sandia Park), who represents the area. The public, it seems, is ready to grumble over the rumble strips on I-40 between the Carnuel and Sedillo exits.

“If you’re on any other freeway in New Mexico, there’s the yellow line on the freeway and then, on the outside, is a dip in the rumble strips to tell you you’ve gone off the road,” Lord explains. “These are on the inside of the freeway, so the yellow line is over here on this side, and then, these rumble strips are in the freeway, so you don’t expect it! It’s very jarring because you hit it, and you’re like, ‘woah!’ and I’ve seen people overcorrect all the time.”

The rumbling on this road is even causing people who live nearby to seek relief. “Not only is it kind of frightening if you ride into that, it pulls you off to the side of the road, but also it makes a tremendous amount of noise,” Lord says.

Lord says her constituents tell her that they never get a break from the noise. “The people that I represent are very upset about this, and it is a huge problem. And it’s not just a few people, it’s people who live next to I-40, it’s people as far away as Cedar Crest, and, as we hear a truck going by right now, imagine hearing that 24 hours a day,” Lord says.

The state representative says, aside from noise complaints, there are also safety concerns. “What I’m hearing from truck drivers is that they’re hitting it constantly, they’re making a lot of noise, and it also pulls them off to the side. It’s pulling cars off to the side,” Lord says.

Lord has been in contact with the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s Ricky Serna to try to get the rumble strips looked at. She says he told her there would be a study done.

“People were not happy. It’s going to be a study to look at the sound; people don’t want to wait another six months for this,” Lord says, “I think if they came out and did this study, they’re going to find, ‘yes it’s very loud and we need to fix it,’ so they might as well just go ahead and move ahead and fix those rumble strips on there.”

NMDOT Cabinet Secretary Ricky Serna sent KRQE News 13 a statement about the stretch, reading as follows: