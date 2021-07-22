Colorado authorities increasing weekend patrols to encourage safe driving

COLORADO (KRQE) – Authorities will be increasing patrols over the next three weekends because of a spike in fatal crashes in southwest Colorado. They attribute it in part to increased summer travel. In the Durango area, they say out-of-state travelers are involved in about 88% of fatal crashes. Increased patrols begins Thursday and run through the first weekend of August.

“Our goal is to save lives and ensure that a trip to Colorado doesn’t end in tragedy,” said Major Rob Marone in a news release, Colorado State Patrol. “We also want to provide some relief to our local motorists by improving the commuting experience and encourage safe driving behaviors.”

