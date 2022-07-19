ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Water Authority says Griegos Rd. is closed in both directions between 12th St. and 14th St. They say crews are responding to a collapsed sewer line in the area.

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to avoid this area. There is no timeline on how long crews are expected to be working on the collapsed line.

This comes after some residents on Albuquerque’s westside are without water as water authority crews work to repair a water main break. The water authority reported the break Monday night around 10:30 p.m. At last check crews were still working to fix that break.