ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The intersection of Bridge and old Coors will be closed periodically during road repairs starting Wednesday. Crews will be out re-paving Wednesday and Thursday in the middle of traffic.

At times, there will be lane closures impacting every direction, and drivers will be diverted. Traffic is advised to detour by using Gonzales Road for southbound traffic north of the intersection and San Ygnacio Road for northbound traffic south of the intersection.