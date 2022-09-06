NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Beginning Tuesday night at 8 p.m. work begins to extend the Lead on-ramp and the closure of the Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue (MLK) exit. The Lead on-ramp will be closed down, so crews can extend the extremely short merge lane up on I-25.

Construction is scheduled to last about three weeks. September 6, the first night will cause the most confusion. “There’s gonna be a one-time closure on the night of Tuesday, September the 6th; it’s going to start from Gibson and include all of the exits on Northbound 25 from Gibson all the way to Lomas,” says Kimberly Gallegos, the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) District 3 public information officer.

That section of I-25 will be down to one lane of northbound traffic while crews work. Then crews will work to extend the Lead on-ramp merge lane and redo Oak Street below where the MLK off-ramp was recently torn out. I-25 will go down to two lanes in that area during that time, and the Lead on-ramp will remain closed. Southbound traffic will not be affected by any of the construction.