City unveils Vision Zero ABQ Action Plan to decrease roadway injuries, fatalities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is continuing its efforts to reduce roadway fatalities. In 2019, there were 76 people killed while traveling around the city.

In an effort to improve traffic safety, the city created Vision Zero. Now a new action plan, Vision Zero ABQ 2040, lays out more plans to achieve that goal including roadway design improvements, lowering speeds, and more education. The plan strives to have no roadway fatalities and injuries by 2040.

“We know around Coors, also around Central and that’s why we’re adding, we started with lighting is one of the biggest issues. That’s one reason we’re adding 300 new lights throughout different areas of the city,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

The action plan focuses on the following six goals in the City’s commitment to traffic safety:

Engineering & design

Safe speeds

Policy, regulation & practice

Education & encouragement

Walking & rolling

Data & transparency

The City of Albuquerque reports that in addition to the six goals to increasing traffic safety, Vision Zero has also issued a call to action for all roadway users that includes the following:

Respect all other road users

Slow down

Eliminate distractions

Stop at lights and stop signs

Yield to others

Consider walking or biking for short trips

According to a press release from the City, the Vision Zero Task Force regularly met for over a year and during the pandemic in order to create the action plan that’s specific to the city. The task force will continue to work to improve traffic safety and will reportedly build existing partnerships and expand community engagement to those most impacted by traffic violence.

A ribbon-cutting was also held on Friday for the new Indian School Bicycle Notch that allows cyclists and pedestrians a trail from UNM North to Balloon Fiesta Park. The new trail goes along the North Diversion Channel allowing cyclists and walkers to take the entire trial from UNM North to Balloon Fiesta Park without interacting with traffic.

The entire Vision Zero 2040 Action Plan can be viewed online.