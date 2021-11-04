City seeks input on 98th, Gibson reconstruction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is asking the public how they should go about making improvements to the intersection of Gibson Boulevard and 98th Street. They will install new lighting, traffic signal and extend medians and repave the area.

There are a few options for construction. They can close the entire intersection at one time, getting the project done quickly. Another option, closing one leg of Gibson and reducing traffic to one lane along 98th. A third option is closing one lane at a time. This option would take the longest and would be the costliest.

The project is expected to be complete by the middle of next year. The city says comments will be accepted until December 6, 2021. To submit comments, email 98thGibson@parametrix.com.