City overwhelmed with number of traffic calming requests

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People living on a little block tucked away in an Albuquerque neighborhood have been complaining for years about speeders, now the city is doing something about it.

“We’re here on Evansdale and 52nd, what’s famously known as Dead Man’s Curve,” said Albuquerque City Councilor, Lan Sena.

Story continues below

The block-long street near West Central has been a problem for years, with speeders ending up in people’s yards. During a news conference on Thursday morning, Sena announced they’ve finally come up with a solution: two new speed bumps.

“These are the best options for slowing cars entering those curves and hopefully keeping cars on the road,” said Timothy Brown, the division manager for Traffic Engineering with the City of Albuquerque.

Councilor Sena says she’s received dozens of complaints about this street, and about countless others in her district. Brown says they get more than 100 neighborhood requests a year for work to slow down speeders. Residents who are begging for a solution to traffic problems in their neighborhoods, hoping for stop signs, speed bumps, traffic circles, or medians to keep through traffic out.

Of all the requests they receive in a year, only about ten neighborhoods see a solution. This year, Evansdale is one of them. A lot of those requests don’t go anywhere because they’re for streets considered arteries or intended for heavy traffic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES