ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People living near Sandia High school may soon see some relief to traffic problems in the area. Thursday, April 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 the city of Albuquerque is hosting a virtual meeting to discuss a traffic calming study for the area between Louisiana and Wyoming and Phoenix to Comanche.
Story continues below:
- KRQE Investigates: Cattle guard conspiracy? New Mexico ranchers claim county, neighbors want their land
- Crime: Guns brought to an Albuquerque school tied to multiple shootings, law enforcement says
- New Mexico: Lawsuit filed against several NMSU men’s basketball players and coaches over hazing allegations
- Albuquerque: New speed cameras now live on two Albuquerque roads
Neighbors in the area have been requesting a traffic study for years. One neighbor expressed concern about street racing along Dellwood Rd., directly behind Sandia High School. They city is encouraging anyone who lives in the area to attend the meeting to discuss the safety challenges in the corridor. For more information and to attend the virtual meeting, follow this link.