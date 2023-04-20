ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People living near Sandia High school may soon see some relief to traffic problems in the area. Thursday, April 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 the city of Albuquerque is hosting a virtual meeting to discuss a traffic calming study for the area between Louisiana and Wyoming and Phoenix to Comanche.

Neighbors in the area have been requesting a traffic study for years. One neighbor expressed concern about street racing along Dellwood Rd., directly behind Sandia High School. They city is encouraging anyone who lives in the area to attend the meeting to discuss the safety challenges in the corridor. For more information and to attend the virtual meeting, follow this link.