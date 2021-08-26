City of Santa Fe still dealing with overgrown weeds in medians

Traffic and Roads

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is still struggling to keep up with cleaning up weeds in medians. Melissa McDonald, the acting Parks and Recreation director says the monsoon season has caused more weeds to pop up across the city. Some of them are growing so tall that they are becoming hazards for drivers.

Story continues below:

The city says they are still facing a worker shortage, with only up to six full-time employees to tackle the city’s 580 medians. For now, they are tackling a few medians every day. They are also working on a plan to prevent this problem, by painting native plants that don’t grow too tall. The city will also be removing elms beginning in the fall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES