City of Santa Fe still dealing with overgrown weeds in medians

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is still struggling to keep up with cleaning up weeds in medians. Melissa McDonald, the acting Parks and Recreation director says the monsoon season has caused more weeds to pop up across the city. Some of them are growing so tall that they are becoming hazards for drivers.
Story continues below:
- COVID: Officials concerned about rise in unvaccinated COVID cases, full ICU beds
- Crime: Mistrial declared in trial against man accused of killing UNM baseball player
- Savings: PNM offers free air conditioner tune-up
- Community: City honors civilian, PSA for life saving efforts during Juan Tabo police shooting
- Weather: Monsoon storm chances continue through the weekend
The city says they are still facing a worker shortage, with only up to six full-time employees to tackle the city’s 580 medians. For now, they are tackling a few medians every day. They are also working on a plan to prevent this problem, by painting native plants that don’t grow too tall. The city will also be removing elms beginning in the fall.