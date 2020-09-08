City of Rio Rancho makes improvements to Joe Harris Elementary access point

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) -Crews completed a road project just in time for hybrid learning in Rio Rancho. The City of Rio Rancho states that the construction of Westside Boulevard from Unser to 10th Street creates a new east to west, four land corridor.

This construction also provides improved access to Joe Harris Elementary School and the Los Diamantes Master Plan. The road now has four lanes, which will make the pick-up and drop-off process smoother for parents.

“This may be the first time ever that we’ve had really, full access to a school with roads ever. This will be wonderful now and wonderful for the future,” said Rio Rancho Public Schools superintendent Dr. Sue Cleveland. Rio Rancho Public Schools starts its hybrid learning plan next week.

The total off-site infrastructure construction cost about $20 million and includes the roadway, water, and wastewater, as well as drainage. This project was funded through the City’s and Los Diamantes Tax Increment Development District public and private partnership and $3.2 million from the city’s Environmental GRT Fund for the water and wastewater infrastructure construction.

