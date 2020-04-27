Live Now
City of Albuquerque starts road work on Rio Grande between Central and I-40

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While people are staying home right now, the city is starting another road work project on one of Albuquerque’s busiest streets. $1 million is going into fixing up Rio Grande between Central and I-40 to make it safer for cars, cyclists and pedestrians.

They’ve already completed work to make sidewalks in the area ADA accessible and now crews are re-striping the roadway. Re-striping should be done by the end of May.

