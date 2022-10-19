ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city held meetings with the public Thursday to discuss proposed improvements to Paseo north of Unser and Unser east of Paseo. The $45M project would create two lanes in each direction all along both stretches. The designs also include both a buffered bike lane, as well as a separate multi-use trail parallel to the roadway.

The project is in the early stages, with construction not expected to begin until at least the end of 2024. They invite the public to check out the plans and weigh in online by November 2. “Public involvement is key to these projects and their success, not only for those who are in support of it, but those who come and ask questions and can add things that maybe the project hadn’t considered or elements that we can add to it,” said Chris Baca, Parametrix Consulting & Engineering.

Designers say the projects will require the intersection to shift slightly, which is why they are doing both stretches simultaneously. They say it will also reduce the amount of time traffic is disrupted in the area.