ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors in Albuquerque have approved a list of top transportation projects they plan to complete in the coming years. The city is hoping to use federal funding for these projects.

Many of the projects are already planned or underway. The projects include widening Unser Boulevard between Paradise Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard, improving the city’s buses and bus stations, and adding smart traffic signals along Montano Road.

The list also includes trail upgrades along the North Diversion Channel between the University of New Mexico and Balloon Fiesta Park. “There’s a multitude of projects in here that cover the entire city. Obviously, things take time, and as you can see from some of the write-up, some of these projects won’t even come online for another six years,” says ABQ City Councilor Klarissa Pena.

Councilors also approved a list of projects they encourage the state Department of Transportation to seek federal funding for. Those projects include an interchange at I-40 and Rio Grande Boulevard as well as sound walls along I-25 between Downtown and Gibson Boulevard.