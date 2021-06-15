City holds news conference on speed enforcement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials will hold a news conference at Morningside Park Tuesday to talk about how to reduce speeding fatalities. Officials are also seeking input from the community on policymaking for mobile speed enforcement. The conference is slated to start at 11 a.m. KRQE News 13 will live stream the news conference on this page.

In an effort to improve traffic safety, the city created Vision Zero in 2019. Last month, the city unveiled a new action plan, Vision Zero ABQ 2040, which includes roadway design improvements, lowering speeds, and more education. The plan strives to have no roadway fatalities and injuries by 2040.

The action plan focuses on the following six goals in the City’s commitment to traffic safety:

Engineering & design

Safe speeds

Policy, regulation & practice

Education & encouragement

Walking & rolling

Data & transparency

The entire Vision Zero 2040 Action Plan can be viewed online.

Mayor Tim Keller with Councilors Brook Bassan, Klarissa Pea, Lan Sena; Jazmin Irazoqui-Ruiz, Managing City Attorney of Policy and Terra Reed, Vision Zero Safe Streets Coordinator are expected to talk during Tuesday’s briefing.