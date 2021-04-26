City installs guardrail to prevent house from being crashed into again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is asking for even more to be done to protect his neighborhood from speeders. Jose Romero who lives near 72nd Street and Ladera says drivers have wrecked into his backyard wall four times in the last two years. Now, the city has installed a guardrail to help prevent this from happening again.

They also put up a temporary speed sign but Romero says this only highlights the problem. “I’ve seen cars as high as 67 miles an hour driving down this road. This guardrail doesn’t make it safe for everyone else in this neighborhood. All this guardrail does is protect my property,” Romero said. He is asking for a traffic light to be installed.