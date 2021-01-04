City councilor pushes for improvements to busy stretch of Coors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city councilor is pushing for a partnership with the county and state, to make some much needed upgrades to a busy section of Coors.

It’s one of the primary roads serving people living in the southwest part of Albuquerque. Coors between Central and Gun Club sees more than 25,000 cars a day. “This is a state road, it’s heavily traveled,” said City Councilor Klarissa Peña.

In 2018, a study done by UNM counted nearly 180 crashes along that corridor. “The number of accidents that are occurring [are] on this stretch of the road, and it primarily can be due to lack of lighting in the area,” said Peña.

Now Peña is hoping a resolution she’s introducing to the council Monday evening, will help bring much-needed improvements to the street. “What it is, is to ask the state to enter into an agreement to redo this segment,” said Peña. She says if they’re able to make that agreement happen, they could add sidewalks, lighting, bike lanes, and better storm drainage.

Peña says the project has been a long time coming. In 2013, $3 million was set aside for the upgrades, but that money ended up being spent on the Coors Corridor plan instead. She’s hoping a partnership with the state and county could finally get the project done. “I think by doing this, making it a priority, and making an investment in this area, it will go a long way in terms of addressing some critical needs in the community,” said Peña.

Right now there’s no estimate for how much the project could cost, but Peña hopes the city, county, and state can split the cost.

