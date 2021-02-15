City councilor proposes roundabout for popular Albuquerque intersection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A city councilor is proposing a major traffic change to a troubled intersection in northeast Albuquerque. Brook Bassan wants a roundabout to be built at the intersection of Holly Ave. and Ventura Street off Paseo del Norte. Last year, the City of Albuquerque installed bumps to keep drivers from cutting across Ventura forcing them to all the way back out to Paseo and flip a U-turn to get to the nearby Albertsons. However, people complained about the intersection.

After asking the city to study the issue, Bassan says engineers recommended a roundabout. Councilor Bassan says the current situation isn’t working and the city can’t put in a traffic light. “That’s something that’s managed by the State Highway Department, so they won’t permit a traffic light to go in there because it will cause more of a backup and it is a concern for safety in that regard,” said Bassan.

Right now there is no timeline for when construction on the roundabout could begin. The city council has to approve the money, an estimated $727,000.