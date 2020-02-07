City councilor proposes expansion on Paseo Del Norte

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a big push at the Roundhouse this week for the state to give $20 million to expand Paseo on the westside.

“It’s a 25 million project. We’re hoping that we can at least get a portion of that. If we can’t get all of it we can get a portion of it. We can phase it if we have to,” said City Councilor Cynthia Borrego.

The project would expand Paseo Del Norte to two lanes in each direction for about a mile and a half leading up to Rainbow, an area that’s a problem during rush hour. Borrego is also asking the public to write their lawmakers and push for funding.

She says if the state can’t cover all of it, she’s hoping for at least $9 million. The city already has $3.5million to start the design phase and to start buying land from owners.