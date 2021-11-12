City council considers overhaul of 118th Street

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are considering a major overhaul of a road on the southwest mesa. On the agenda is an idea to develop 118th Street. Right now, people living in the area say there are only two ways in and out of their neighborhood causing major traffic issues.

Under City Councilor Klarissa Pena’s resolution, 118th would be connected to I-40 where a new intersection would be built. The street would then extend to Ladera. The resolution says Bernalillo County is willing to join the city on the project. They hope to get federal grant money to pay for it.