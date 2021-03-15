City commemorates renaming of Bridge Blvd. to Avenida Dolores Huerta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city celebrated the renaming of Bridge Boulevard to Avenida Dolores Huerta Monday. The newly named boulevard shares the sign with Avenida Cesar Chavez which stretches to the east, in honor of the two leaders who fought side by side for workers’ rights.

Huerta is known for her fierce advocacy on behalf of farmworkers, immigrants, and women. “So we’re very proud for this to be the first intersection in the nation to be named after two civil rights heroes for the legendary fight for working people,” said Mayor Tim Keller at the renaming ceremony.

The new intersection name is on the corner of the National Hispanic Cultural Center which also happens to be the only one in the country. “This is a wonderful opportunity to bring Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta together for eternity,” says District 2 County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada in a news release. “These two people changed the world and now they will shape this great valley, again, for future generations.”

For more information on Huerta and her work, visit doloreshuerta.org/dolores-huerta.