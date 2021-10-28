City announces restriping of Kimmick Dr. to reduce cut-through traffic

Traffic and Roads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is restriping a popular westside street in an effort to cut back on speeding at the intersection of Unser Blvd. and Kimmick Dr. People who live in the nearby subdivision say drivers were using the neighborhood to bypass traffic on Unser.

“Restripe Kimmick Dr. to include two bicycle lanes and decrease vehicle travel lanes to two single lanes in each direction,” said City Council President Cynthia Borrego.

The city is working on a $27 million expansion of Unser. It would widen a 2.7 mile stretch from two lanes to four to also alleviate the heavy traffic there.

