City announces restriping of Kimmick Dr. to reduce cut-through traffic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is restriping a popular westside street in an effort to cut back on speeding at the intersection of Unser Blvd. and Kimmick Dr. People who live in the nearby subdivision say drivers were using the neighborhood to bypass traffic on Unser.
Story Continues Below
- Crime: ‘Just get down on the ground’: Stray bullets fly through dental office
- Investigations: New Mexico police chief investigated for hidden camera in office vent
- Weather: Not so spooky Halloween weekend forecast
- Albuquerque: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Albuquerque metro area
- Español: KRQE En Español: Jueves 28 de Octubre 2021
“Restripe Kimmick Dr. to include two bicycle lanes and decrease vehicle travel lanes to two single lanes in each direction,” said City Council President Cynthia Borrego.
The city is working on a $27 million expansion of Unser. It would widen a 2.7 mile stretch from two lanes to four to also alleviate the heavy traffic there.