City aims for spring installation of Rio Grande medians

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Richard Pitino had his first regular-season win as head coach of the University of New Mexico Lobos. The Lobos defeated Florida Atlantic University 99-92 at The Pit in Albuquerque Wednesday night.

Point guard Jaelen House scored a game-high 30 points and brought energy to the Lobos and the fans in The Pit. "I think the crowd helped a lot," said House. "I mean there was a point in the game where we were down and we got on a run and the crowd started getting us more into it." Pitino was pleased with the performance of his young point guard. "I think he is going to be a Lobo favorite, I really do," said Pitino. "I mean, he plays so hard, he plays with such confidence and energy. I wouldn't be surprised if he is going to get a lot of standing ovations." Five Lobos scored in double figures. Jay Allen Tovar and Gethro Muscadin both finished the night with 18 points while Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 14 followed by 10 points from K.J. Jenkins.