City aims for spring installation of Rio Grande medians

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The overhaul of medians along Rio Grande by Old Town could begin next year. The city has been getting drivers used to the idea of longer medians with temporary barriers. Many of which were snapped off by drivers soon after they went up.
The Department of Municipal Development says they are now finalizing plans for the permanent median that includes cost and design. If everything goes to plan, the city says construction could start by spring.