City adds new LED sign to troublesome intersection on Lomas and Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is taking a closer look at some troublesome intersections along Central. So far, the City has put up two big signs to catch drivers’ eyes.

There are two signs that were put up right above the original No Right Turn on Red sign, hoping to really get the point across to drivers. Drivers are used to the rule that as long as you stop and yield, you can turn right on a red light.

However, at this intersection of Lomas and Central meeting with San Pasquale and one farther up the road at Rio Grande and Central, there’s too much going on. At that intersection, drivers coming from the westbound direction have the option to go straight, turn left, or turn right onto San Pasquale or Central which is confusing to drivers especially with the ART system running.

The goal is to provide drivers with a larger and brighter visual to catch their attention and prevent crashes. “At a light like that when it’s red and you see this new piece of equipment it basically is telling you that you are not allowed to make a right turn on a red light until it turns green,” said Patrick Montoya with Municipal Development.

The signs each cost $10,000 to put in. This is the latest of many improvements the City has put up along the ART bus route after a string of crashes involving the buses.

Both signs have only been up for about a month now and the City is giving it a trial run to see if this solution works. If it does, they will look into adding more around town.

This is part of the City of Albuquerque’s Vision Zero 2040 Initiative to get to zero traffic fatalities by 2040.