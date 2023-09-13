ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Changes are being made to one of Albuquerque’s largest, busiest and oldest intersections. Crews started construction at the Wyoming Boulevard and Menaul Boulevard intersection last week, the city announced Wednesday.

Crews will be replacing the very last traffic signal in the city that hangs from wire. The light at the intersection will eventually sit on one of the longest metal mast arms in the city. Victor Circle, which branches off Menaul eastbound to southbound Wyoming and is used for free right-hand turns, will be permanently closed for safety reasons, the city said.

“We’re all working to improve safety on our roads in Albuquerque. The updates at this intersection will improve safety for drivers, but especially for pedestrians and others that use the crosswalk on these busy, high-speed, streets,” said Pat Montoya, director of the Municipal Development Department.

The construction will also include:

Fixing Americans with Disabilities Act deficiencies

New fiber-optic cables

New traffic signals

New street lights

Asphalt pavement restoration

New signage and striping

The improvements, which will be completed in stages, are expected to improve traffic flow on southbound Wyoming. Construction is expected to be completed during the summer of 2024.

The city has been planning the construction since at least 2018.