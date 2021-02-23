Car rolls over wall, falls off I-25 River bridge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A driver is recovering after rolling over a wall and falling off of the I-25 bridge over the river. The incident took place just south of the river near Isleta on Monday evening.

One lane of I-25 near the 214 exit was closed while authorities were at the scene but the area has since reopened. It’s unknown how the car fell over the wall.

It took several groups to clear up the scene including the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the Bernalillo County Fire Department. BCSO reports the individual involved in the incident was transported to the hospital to be treated.

