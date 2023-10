ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A car crashed into an Albuquerque apartment building on Wednesday morning, October 18. The crash occurred near Montaño Road and Coors Boulevard in northwest Albuquerque at the Del Rio Apartments.

It is still unclear what caused the crash and if the driver has been cited. KRQE News 13 captured footage of the aftermath, showing a collapsed carport roof and a car wedged into the side of the building.