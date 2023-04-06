RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department is asking northbound drivers to avoid NM 528 north of Southern Boulevard due to a serious car crash. The crash happened sometime after 10 a.m. Thursday.

In a tweet at 10:39 a.m., Rio Rancho Police said officers have closed northbound lanes of the highway at Leon Grande Ave. SE. That’s near the Rio Rancho Marketplace retail development with the Albertsons and Target stores.

No further details about the crash have been released. It’s unclear how long the closure could last. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.